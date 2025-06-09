Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

STZ traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.02. 1,635,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,048. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $265.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

