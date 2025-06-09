NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 471393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Separately, Paradigm Capital set a C$1.45 price target on NorthIsle Copper and Gold and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 65.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$324.09 million, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicholas Van Dyk sold 82,700 shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$57,890.00. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

