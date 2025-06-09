Fitness Stocks Worth Watching – June 9th

Apple, Lululemon Athletica, PDD, Celsius, Winmark, Best Buy, and GAP are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the health, wellness and active-lifestyle sector. These businesses can include gym chains, makers of exercise equipment and apparel, or providers of digital fitness platforms and wearable trackers. Investors buy fitness stocks to capitalize on growing consumer demand for healthier lifestyles and wellness services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $2.45 on Monday, reaching $201.47. The stock had a trading volume of 58,156,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,218,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.12. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $6.18 on Monday, hitting $259.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,596. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.93 and a 200-day moving average of $338.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,794,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,095,904. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $155.67. The firm has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average is $108.20.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Celsius stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.42. 8,698,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,117,759. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Winmark (WINA)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Shares of WINA traded down $15.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $416.77. 630,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,158. Winmark has a 12 month low of $295.79 and a 12 month high of $436.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.10.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,957. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12.

GAP (GAP)

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

NYSE GAP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.23. 8,192,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,764,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. GAP has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20.

