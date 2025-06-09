Promising Restaurant Stocks To Research – June 9th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, McDonald’s, Alibaba Group, and Booking are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate food service establishments, from fast-food chains to fine-dining restaurants. Owning these stocks gives investors a stake in the performance of the restaurant industry, with prices driven by factors such as consumer spending habits, economic conditions, and each company’s operational results. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,132,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,715,725. The company has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $493.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $403.33 and a one year high of $542.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $513.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.97.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $304.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,152. The company has a market cap of $217.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.76.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.07. 5,359,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,913,590. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $66.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $5,548.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,639.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,990.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,931.04.

