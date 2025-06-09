Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading Up 40% – Still a Buy?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) was up 40% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 614,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the average daily volume of 118,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Up 40.0%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The company has a market cap of C$5.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.99.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

