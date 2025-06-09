iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.79 and last traded at $66.60, with a volume of 420794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.57.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 225.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,008.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

