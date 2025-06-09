Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins Sells 50,000 Shares

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00.

Bruce Wayne Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 25,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total transaction of C$41,360.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Down 1.1%

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 689,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,662. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$934.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

