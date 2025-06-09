Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.2% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,936,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after purchasing an additional 895,277 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $529.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

