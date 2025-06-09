Fintech Stocks Worth Watching – June 9th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, Janover, WEX, The Carlyle Group, UP Fintech, and Q2 are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or deploy technology-driven solutions for financial services, such as digital payments, online lending, robo-advisory, insurance tech and blockchain applications. By investing in these companies, shareholders gain exposure to the ongoing digitization and disruption of traditional banking, investing and payment systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI stock traded down $12.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,469.60. The company had a trading volume of 277,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,263. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,288.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,063.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,550.00 and a 12-month high of $2,635.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,688,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,541. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.16 and a beta of 2.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Janover (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

Shares of Janover stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,028. The company has a market cap of $342.24 million, a PE ratio of -93.00 and a beta of -6.96. Janover has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $53.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFDV

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. WEX has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $217.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEX

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

CG stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.06. 776,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CG

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ:TIGR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.59. 2,419,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,193,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

QTWO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.08. 134,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,969. Q2 has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -140.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

Recommended Stories