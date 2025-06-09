Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. 7,840,818 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 684% from the average session volume of 1,000,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

