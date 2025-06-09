Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. 7,840,818 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 684% from the average session volume of 1,000,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TLO
Talon Metals Stock Performance
Talon Metals Company Profile
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Talon Metals
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Unity Software May Be the AI Breakout No One Saw Coming
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Institutional Investors Couldn’t Resist These 5 Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.