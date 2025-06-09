Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 5900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

LCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised Lycos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lycos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lycos Energy from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lycos Energy from C$2.80 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.21.

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

