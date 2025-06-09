The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 311898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
