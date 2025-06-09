Gamehost (TSE:GH) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.64 and last traded at C$11.63, with a volume of 900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.61.

Gamehost Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.31.

Gamehost Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.84%.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

