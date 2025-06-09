Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.57. 738,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 929,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

EOLS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The stock has a market cap of $621.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

In other news, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $167,415.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,057.17. This represents a 28.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $370,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,312.42. The trade was a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,241 shares of company stock worth $1,048,666 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,997,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 62,664 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,557,000 after purchasing an additional 305,300 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,692,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

