Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Up 35.7% – Time to Buy?

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) was up 35.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 249,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 145,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Barksdale Resources Trading Up 35.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.