Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of EMF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. 6,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,793. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

