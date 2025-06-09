iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.96 and last traded at $147.48, with a volume of 318428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRTC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $152.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.82.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

