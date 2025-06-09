Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Down 0.1%

FT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $7.47. 35,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Franklin Universal Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

