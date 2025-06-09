Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Releases Earnings Results

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Environmental Tectonics had a negative return on equity of 98.37% and a net margin of 13.74%.

Environmental Tectonics Trading Up 10.1%

OTCMKTS:ETCC traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $1.86. 146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,472. The company has a market cap of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.62. Environmental Tectonics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

Get Environmental Tectonics alerts:

About Environmental Tectonics

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Tectonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Tectonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.