Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Releases Earnings Results

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Environmental Tectonics had a negative return on equity of 98.37% and a net margin of 13.74%.
Environmental Tectonics Trading Up 10.1%
OTCMKTS:ETCC traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $1.86. 146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,472. The company has a market cap of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.62. Environmental Tectonics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.
About Environmental Tectonics
