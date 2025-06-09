International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 159043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 138.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.