Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 45739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Komatsu

Komatsu Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,082.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

(Get Free Report)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.