Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV)

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 344,017 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 88% compared to the average daily volume of 183,172 call options.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Up 15.7%

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock traded up $21.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,273,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,772,410. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $166.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.24.

Get CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

In related news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,440. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $43.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Macquarie raised their price objective on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Arete Research upgraded CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.