Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Shares Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) traded up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 248,071 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 65,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Kestrel Gold Trading Up 28.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Bernard Kreft bought 233,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$81,550.00. 37.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kestrel Gold Company Profile

Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.

