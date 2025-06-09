JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 54,279 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 54,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,337,796.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,996,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,195,464.84. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Thursday, June 5th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,859 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $765,615.33.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $533,961.00.

JFrog Stock Down 0.7%

JFrog stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.44. 904,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,540. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 26.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.