V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo Sells 4,000 Shares

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $177,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $705,059.67. This trade represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.07. 162,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,536. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.21. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVX. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth $831,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in V2X by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of V2X by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 38,169 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

