Insider Buying: BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Chairman Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) Chairman Matt Meeker bought 25,000 shares of BARK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,784,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,676,806.47. This represents a 0.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BARK Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of BARK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,358,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,411. BARK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $157.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.01.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. BARK had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $115.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BARK, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BARK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BARK from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BARK from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BARK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in BARK by 5,886.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 19,712,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383,002 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BARK by 373.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,589,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BARK by 464.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,446,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BARK by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,257,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 813,880 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in BARK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

