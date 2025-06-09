China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 1607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

About China Minsheng Banking

(Get Free Report)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.