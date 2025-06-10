Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.70, RTT News reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS.
Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of CASY traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $439.29. The company had a trading volume of 667,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,542. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $322.78 and a 52-week high of $485.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $447.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.
Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casey’s General Stores
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Casey’s General Stores stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 129.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Casey’s General Stores
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.