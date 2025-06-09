Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Boyd Group Services (BYD)

Boyd Group Services (TSE: BYD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/3/2025 – Boyd Group Services was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/22/2025 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$260.00 to C$245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$277.00 to C$270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$295.00 to C$290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$265.00 to C$255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$290.00 to C$280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$270.00 to C$265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$320.00 to C$295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2025 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$286.00 to C$278.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BYD traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$200.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,756. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$204.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$217.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$191.27 and a twelve month high of C$270.60. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Berthold Espey purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$204.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,675.00. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

