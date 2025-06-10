e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Sells $175,944.56 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $175,944.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,471 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,594.31. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 4th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 11,860 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $1,370,541.60.
- On Monday, April 21st, Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $2,740,196.08.
e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.8%
ELF stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.67. 1,666,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,335. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on ELF. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703,742 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,226,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,531,000 after buying an additional 1,111,550 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,437,000 after purchasing an additional 669,321 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $73,576,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $68,775,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.
