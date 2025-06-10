e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Sells $175,944.56 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $175,944.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,471 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,594.31. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Wednesday, June 4th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 11,860 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $1,370,541.60.

On Monday, April 21st, Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $2,740,196.08.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.8%

ELF stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.67. 1,666,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,335. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELF. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703,742 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,226,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,531,000 after buying an additional 1,111,550 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,437,000 after purchasing an additional 669,321 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $73,576,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $68,775,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.