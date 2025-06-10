Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Director Sells $210,229.14 in Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $210,229.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,771.82. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.79. 515,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,018. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCPT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

