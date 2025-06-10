Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells 2,405 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $282,852.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,586 shares in the company, valued at $21,944,379.46. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Tarang Amin sold 24,533 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $2,835,033.48.

On Monday, April 21st, Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $5,224,744.40.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.67. 1,666,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,335. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $219.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $114.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $59.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $2,103,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $3,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

