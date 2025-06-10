Reviewing Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM)

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) and Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Quantum Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics -179.74% -89.63% -71.62% Quantum Biopharma N/A -84.21% -62.63%

Risk and Volatility

Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Biopharma has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics 0 0 2 2 3.50 Quantum Biopharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Marker Therapeutics and Quantum Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Marker Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 665.50%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than Quantum Biopharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Quantum Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Quantum Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Quantum Biopharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics $6.59 million 2.95 -$8.24 million ($1.33) -1.29 Quantum Biopharma N/A N/A -$17.90 million ($15.98) -0.95

Marker Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Biopharma. Marker Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quantum Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics beats Quantum Biopharma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens. The company also develops MT-401-OTS for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and MT-601 to treat lymphoma and pancreatic cancer. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Quantum Biopharma

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS. The Strategic Investments segment is focused on generating returns and cashflow through the issuance of loans secured by residential or commercial property. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz on October 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

