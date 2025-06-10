Head-To-Head Contrast: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) vs. Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) and Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Limoneira and Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira 4.03% 4.34% 2.68% Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Limoneira and Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 1 1 0 2.50 Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Limoneira currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.60%. Given Limoneira’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Limoneira is more favorable than Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares.

This table compares Limoneira and Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $186.08 million 1.57 $7.72 million $0.41 39.46 Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares $15.01 million 1.26 $11.50 million N/A N/A

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Limoneira.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Limoneira shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Limoneira beats Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes. It has approximately 3,500 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, San Luis Obispo, and San Bernardino Counties in California; and Jujuy, Argentina, as well in Yuma County, Arizona, and La Serena, Chile; 1,200 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 100 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 400 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 400 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in the organic recycling operations; and development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados, oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops to third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

About Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. engages in the cultivation, processing, and sale of tea leaves and tea products. Its segments include refined teas and processed teas. The company was founded by Chun Sun Wong, Wai Kwong Fong and Deming Zhou on January 25, 2019 and is headquartered in Ningde, China.

