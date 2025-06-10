Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) versus Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Financial Survey

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cutera and Vivani Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $155.21 million 0.01 -$162.83 million ($6.58) -0.01 Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$25.65 million ($0.43) -2.67

Profitability

Vivani Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cutera. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cutera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cutera and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera -84.86% N/A -45.07% Vivani Medical N/A -102.42% -49.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Cutera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cutera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cutera has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cutera and Vivani Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cutera presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,592.31%. Vivani Medical has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 247.83%. Given Cutera’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cutera is more favorable than Vivani Medical.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc. provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform. It also offers truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency system designed for circumferential reduction, lipolysis, and deep tissue heating and treat all skin types; Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling device that delivers heat into the deeper layers of the skin using controlled RF energy; and Enlighten SR/III, a laser platform with a dual wavelength for multi-colored tattoo removal, and the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars. In addition, the company provides Excel HR, a hair removal solution for all skin types; xeo, a multi-application platform for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity; and Secret DUO, two dual non-ablative fractional technologies that can be used individually or in combination to target a variety of aesthetic concerns and skin conditions on all skin types with little to no downtime. Further, it offers its products through direct sales and services, and network of distributors and direct international sales. Cutera, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

