Analyzing Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of comScore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fidelity National Information Services and comScore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 1 8 13 0 2.55 comScore 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus price target of $90.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.06%. comScore has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 118.72%. Given comScore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and comScore”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $10.19 billion 4.21 $1.45 billion $1.51 54.11 comScore $354.96 million 0.07 -$79.36 million ($15.91) -0.31

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services 14.54% 17.30% 8.41% comScore -25.77% -243.87% -19.79%

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats comScore on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About comScore

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation. The company's cross platform solutions products and services comprises Comscore TVNational that helps customers understand the performance of network advertising campaigns; Comscore TVLocal allows customers to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; Movie Solutions; and Hollywood Software Suite. In addition, it offers custom solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, the company provides products that measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.