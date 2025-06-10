Klotho Neurosciences (KLTO) and Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Klotho Neurosciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Klotho Neurosciences N/A $1.35 million -5.06 Klotho Neurosciences Competitors $581.03 million -$70.44 million 3.85

Klotho Neurosciences’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Klotho Neurosciences. Klotho Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Klotho Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Klotho Neurosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klotho Neurosciences N/A N/A -25.89% Klotho Neurosciences Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Klotho Neurosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Klotho Neurosciences has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klotho Neurosciences’ competitors have a beta of -4.60, meaning that their average stock price is 560% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Klotho Neurosciences beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Klotho Neurosciences

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors. The company has a strategic partnership with Japan’s Okinawa Research Center for the research and development of Klotho gene therapy in enhancing longevity and reducing age-related diseases. The company was formerly known as Anew Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. in September 2024. Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

