Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO) & Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Financial Comparison

Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) and Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zhibao Technology and Allianz”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhibao Technology $245.79 million 0.14 N/A N/A N/A Allianz $174.99 billion 0.88 $9.24 billion $2.69 14.87

Analyst Ratings

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Zhibao Technology.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zhibao Technology and Allianz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhibao Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Allianz 0 3 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Zhibao Technology has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allianz has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Allianz shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zhibao Technology and Allianz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A Allianz 5.54% 16.34% 1.01%

Summary

Allianz beats Zhibao Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company’s Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products that include real estate, infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

