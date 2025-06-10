AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $178.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $151.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $151,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,798.42. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $1,726,426.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,816.54. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $6,728,486. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

