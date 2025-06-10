ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.62.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.58% and a negative net margin of 134.31%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,602,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976,813 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,426,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,284,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 459,512 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 1,864.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,827,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,461,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

