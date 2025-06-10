Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) versus GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Head to Head Comparison

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) and GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and GlobeImmune”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals $48.33 million 8.80 -$940,000.00 ($0.18) -88.06 GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

GlobeImmune has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eton Pharmaceuticals.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eton Pharmaceuticals and GlobeImmune, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 GlobeImmune 0 0 0 0 0.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 87.17%. Given Eton Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eton Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GlobeImmune.

Volatility & Risk

Eton Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlobeImmune has a beta of -208.98, suggesting that its stock price is 20,998% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of GlobeImmune shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and GlobeImmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals -15.81% -36.29% -16.84% GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals beats GlobeImmune on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1. It also provides Zeneo hydrocortisone autoinjector for the treatment of adrenal crisis. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Deer Park, Illinois.

About GlobeImmune

GlobeImmune, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy. The company is also involved in developing GI-6301 for the treatment of cancers expressing the brachyury protein; and GI-6207 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat medullary thyroid cancer. In addition, it is involved in developing GI-4000, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of resected pancreas cancer; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of colorectal cancer. Further, the company is involved in developing various other product candidates targeting various infectious diseases that are in preclinical development stage, which include GI-19000 to treat tuberculosis; GI-2010 for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; and GI-18000 for hepatitis D virus infection. It has strategic collaborations with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Ceres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeImmune, Inc. in May 2001. GlobeImmune, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. GlobeImmune, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ImmunityBio, Inc.

