Analyzing Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) & Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ)

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) and Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Stoneridge has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proliance International has a beta of 4.76, meaning that its stock price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Stoneridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Proliance International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge -0.81% -0.42% -0.17% Proliance International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Stoneridge and Proliance International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stoneridge and Proliance International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 0 2 0 3.00 Proliance International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stoneridge presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.00%. Given Stoneridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than Proliance International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stoneridge and Proliance International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $887.03 million 0.19 -$5.18 million ($0.64) -9.40 Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proliance International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stoneridge.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers actuators, sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, vision and safety systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment also offers electronic control units that regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, including parking sensors and rearview cameras; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and driver information systems and telematics solutions. The company provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Proliance International

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company’s heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

