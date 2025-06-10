Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total transaction of $3,007,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 521,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,291,699.60. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $332,010.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $900,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $293,335.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,600,800.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 5,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 23,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,640,770.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $124,060.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $6,161,488.84.

Rubrik Stock Performance

RBRK traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,988,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,380. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Rubrik from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Rubrik from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rubrik in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Rubrik by 209.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

