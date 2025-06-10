Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Board of Directors Approves Share Buyback Plan

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 290 ($3.93) to GBX 245 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

LON:PETS traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 260.31 ($3.53). The stock had a trading volume of 621,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,007. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 231.60. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 193.90 ($2.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 319 ($4.32).

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 21 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pets at Home Group will post 22.67844 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lyssa McGowan sold 80,878 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.60), for a total transaction of £215,135.48 ($291,551.00). Also, insider Michael Iddon sold 42,879 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.60), for a total value of £114,058.14 ($154,571.27). Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pets at Home Group

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

Further Reading

