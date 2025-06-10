Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Board of Directors Approves Share Buyback Plan

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 290 ($3.93) to GBX 245 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.
Get Our Latest Report on Pets at Home Group
Pets at Home Group Stock Performance
Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 21 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pets at Home Group will post 22.67844 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Lyssa McGowan sold 80,878 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.60), for a total transaction of £215,135.48 ($291,551.00). Also, insider Michael Iddon sold 42,879 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.60), for a total value of £114,058.14 ($154,571.27). Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Pets at Home Group
We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.
Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pets at Home Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.