NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.96). Approximately 1,330,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,944,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.96).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a market cap of £410.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 25.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.34.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund is a specialist solar energy and energy storage investment company that is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a FTSE 250 constituent.

NextEnergy Solar Fund’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar energy and energy storage infrastructure assets.

