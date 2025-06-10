NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.96). Approximately 1,330,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,944,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.96).
NextEnergy Solar Fund Trading Down 0.6%
The firm has a market cap of £410.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 25.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.34.
About NextEnergy Solar Fund
NextEnergy Solar Fund’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar energy and energy storage infrastructure assets.
