Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 188,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 82,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sego Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Sego Resources

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

