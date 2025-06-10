Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Shares Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 78,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 75,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APVO

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.86.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($87.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($84.20) by ($3.60). As a group, research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -15.84 EPS for the current year.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.