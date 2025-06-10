Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Shares Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 78,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 75,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($87.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($84.20) by ($3.60). As a group, research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -15.84 EPS for the current year.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.
