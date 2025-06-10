Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Shares Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.78. 16,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 36,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Akbank T.A.S. Trading Down 3.8%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Akbank T.A.S. had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

