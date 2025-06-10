Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5,550.00 and last traded at $5,575.00. Approximately 34 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,595.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $680.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,641.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,671.78.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $136.27 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.42 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Dividend Announcement

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $28.00 per share. This represents a $112.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.