Sosandar (LON:SOS) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Time to Buy?

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.12). 200,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 452,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.67 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of £22.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 2.28.

Sosandar is a womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016.

